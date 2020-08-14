The Cedaredge Board of Trustees continues to discuss an additional revenue stream, and have launched a second survey for residents to fill out, to let the Board know if the community prefers allowing retail marijuana sales in town; an additional sales tax; both options; or neither option.
The survey is posted on the Town’s website at www.CedaredgeColorado.com. If any community member would like to share their opinion, please take a few minutes and fill out the survey. The survey will close on Aug. 23. Responses (names and addresses) will be kept confidential.
Should the Board decide to put either option on the November 3, 2020 ballot, only registered voters within the Town of Cedaredge are eligible to vote, however, the Board recognizes that the decision will impact those in the surrounding Surface Creek Valley, and therefore encourages all Valley residents to take the survey.
