The Cedaredge Board of Trustees, the Town’s Recreation Advisory Committee and Town Staff have heard from the community the desire for more recreational opportunities in town. With limited funds with which to budget for both repairs on current amenities and to invest in new recreational opportunities, the Board is looking for input from the community.
A short survey has been created to gauge the community’s desires in recreational amenities. The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/557JM25 or by following the link on the Town’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Cedaredge) or website (www.CedaredgeColorado.com).
The Board of Trustees will use the information gathered in this survey to help determine how the Town can best allocate financial resources and personnel to meet the needs and desires of the community. The survey is open now and will close Friday, July 8.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.