The Town of Cedaredge recently upgraded the playground equipment at Town Park, thanks to grant funding from The Colorado Health Foundation, Delta County Health Department and Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes. Last week the playground was officially unveiled to some of the most discerning community stakeholders: the students at Little Sprouts Community Preschool, who came by during recess time to play on the new equipment. Mayor Ray Hanson was in high demand as the official swing pusher during the outing. The playground passed muster with the kids. “This is the awesomest playground ever!” student AJ told Mayor Hanson.
Cedaredge Upgrades Playground Equipment at Town Park
- Press Release
-
- Updated
2020 High Country Hunting Tales & Guide
Latest e-Edition
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Online Classifieds
Most Popular
Articles
- Hometown Heroes - Our Volunteer Firefighters
- Johns retires from library district
- Delta County Reports a COVID-19 Outbreak Site
- Mayhem on the Mesa - A Fish Tale
- Innovative Sporting Clays Courses Open at Cameo
- Robert (Bob) Clair Holden
- Cedaredge Upgrades Playground Equipment at Town Park
- Maralyn Bloomer
- True West Hats - Customize Yourself
- Proposition EE - Cigarette, Tobacco and Nicotine Products Tax
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
Featured Businesses
Paonia
Currently Open
Hotchkiss
Currently Open
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.