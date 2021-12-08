Delta Libraries logo

Through a partnership with The Nature Connection, the Cedaredge Library has a fleet of snowshoes available for checkout! Snowshoes are available for a one-week checkout period with a valid library card. Specific details apply. Contact the Cedaredge Library or visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information.

Winter Gear Library Graphic

