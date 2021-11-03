Christmas tree permits will be available for purchase at local vendors and Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest offices beginning Nov. 9. The cost per permit is $8.00 and may be purchased with cash, check or credit card. There is a maximum of five tree permits per person. Over the counter permits will be available and valid from Nov. 9 – Dec. 31, 2021.
Christmas tree cutting is allowed in most areas on the GMUG with the following exceptions: Wilderness, scenic pullouts, commercial timber sales areas, recreation and ski areas, campgrounds, trailheads, developed sites and administrative areas and otherwise as detailed in the package provided with your permit. Trees may not be cut within 100 feet of any road or trail. Trees must be less than 20 feet tall from the stump, may not be greater than 6 inches in diameter at the base of the tree and the stump height should be no greater than 6 inches high. Topping trees is not allowed (i.e., cutting only the top of the tree and leaving the bottom with limbs attached). Trees are for personal use only and cannot be resold. The tags must be attached to the tree at the cutting location and must be left on the tree until it arrives at its final destination. Maps showing where Christmas tree cutting is allowed are available at all offices where permits are sold and will be provided with permits along with a regulations list.
The GMUG is pleased to continue the 4th Grade Free Christmas tree Program again this holiday season. Fourth-graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through Every Kid Outdoors Initiative. Every Kid Outdoors is a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of conservationists. All fourth-graders are eligible to receive a fourth grade pass that allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year. In support of this initiative, the Forest Service will make available a free Christmas tree permit to every interested fourth-grader who presents a 4th Grade Pass or paper voucher at any GMUG National Forests office location.
Instructions on how to obtain a pass and collect a free tree permit:
In order for students to receive a free Christmas tree permit, they must present a valid 4th Grade Pass or paper voucher printed from Every Kid Outdoors website: https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm. To earn the voucher, simply visit the website, click on the “Get Your Pass” button and follow the instructions to obtain the voucher. Print out the paper voucher and bring it with you to a District Office on the GMUG.
The Forest Travel Management Plans and or weather conditions may close various forest roads before or Nov. 30. As a reminder, Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs) have been produced for the entire Forest and show forest roads, trails and areas that have been designated for seasonal closures. Motorized users are responsible for obtaining an MVUM to determine where one can drive, ride and recreate. These maps are free and are available at District Offices or on the Forest website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug. Snow and winter conditions will dictate road access for Christmas tree harvesting. Conditions associated with winter travel on forest roads may include, but are not limited to heavy snow, ice, soft shoulders and constantly changing road conditions.
Permit Sale Locations with over the counter permits available Nov. 9 or earlier:
The Fort Uncompahgre–8 a.m.– 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 440 N Palmer Drive; Delta, CO, 970-874-8349
Grand Valley Ranger District–8 a.m.– 5 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays 1010 Kimball Avenue; Grand Junction, CO, 970-242-8211
Ouray Ranger District–8 a.m.– 4:30 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays, 2505 S. Townsend; Montrose, CO, 970-240-5300
Gunnison Ranger District–7:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays, 216 N. Colorado; Gunnison, CO, 970-641-0471
Norwood Ranger District–In person sales are available Tuesday and Thursdays from 1 p.m.– 5 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays; 1150 Forest; Norwood, CO, 970-327-4261
Paonia Ranger District–8:30 a.m.– 5 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays, 403 N. Rio Grande Ave.; Paonia, CO, 970-527-4131
VENDORS with over the counter permits available Nov. 9:
Valley Ranch–Monday thru Friday 6 a.m.– 6 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.– 3 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.– 2 p.m. 57454 Highway 330; Collbran, CO. Christmas Eve 6 a.m.– 4 p.m.; Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day 970-487-3000
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply–Monday thru Saturday 7:30 a.m.– 7 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.; 3217-I-70 Business Loop; Clifton, CO;
Christmas Eve 7:30 a.m.– 4 p.m.; Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day 970-523-7515
Desperado General Store–Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.– 6 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. 40486 D Lane, Crawford, CO 970-921-5655
Paonia Flower Shop–Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.– 5 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.– 2 p.m. 301 Grand Ave.; Paonia, CO 970-527-4664
Gambles Ace Hardware–Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.– 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. 121 Bridge Street Hotchkiss, CO, 970-872-3535
Grand Mesa Lodge–7 days a week, 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.; Open on Holidays 25861 Highway 65, Cedaredge, CO 970-856-3250
Grand Mesa Outdoors–Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. 105 W Main Street, Cedaredge, CO 970-856-9956
Odin Gear Depot–9:30 a.m.– 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Open on Holidays. 10964 Highway 65; Mesa, CO 970-618-7062
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
