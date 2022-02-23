Five people appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Stamp Committee were confirmed in the Colorado Senate on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
New members Lauren McCain, Erica Elvove, David Warsh, David Gottenborg, along with Travis Black, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northwest Region manager, will begin their terms on the Wildlife Habitat Stamp Committee.
The Colorado Wildlife Habitat Stamp Committee identifies priority projects and makes recommendations to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Director and the CPW Commission to leverage approximately $9 million in funds generated through the program annually.
What is the Wildlife Habitat Stamp?
The Wildlife Habitat Stamp initiative requires hunters and anglers purchasing an annual license to contribute $10.59 toward the state’s Habitat Protection Program.
“These funds provide CPW with valuable resources needed to secure important habitat as well as public access to wildlife recreation,” said Colorado Wildlife Habitat Stamp Committee Chair Dan Gates.
Purchases of the Wildlife Habitat Stamp provide the core funds for the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP). The program provides a means for CPW to work with private landowners, local governments, and conservation organizations to protect important fish and wildlife habitat and provide places for people to enjoy our wildlife heritage. The agency has leveraged a variety of other funds around this core – including Great Outdoors Colorado and federal State Wildlife Grants – to extend the program’s reach. These combined funds protect fish and wildlife habitat and opportunities for hunting and fishing.
Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program
The CWHP is a statewide program that supports CPW’s mission by offering funding opportunities for private landowners who wish to voluntarily protect important wildlife habitat, and/or, provide sustainable wildlife-related recreational access to the public.
The CWHP is an incentive-based, voluntary program that utilizes conservation easements, access easements, and in some circumstances, fee title purchases to accomplish strategic wildlife conservation goals and/or public access goals.
More information about the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Stamp is available on CPW’s website.
About the appointed members
Brett Ackerman, Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife representative
Timothy Brass, Longmont
Public-at-large representative
Thomas Brossia, Durango
Sportsperson representative
Daniel Gates, Cañon City
Sportsperson representative
Jennifer Gluck, LaSalle
Sportsperson representative
Erica Elvove, Englewood
Representative of national or regionally recognized conservation organization whose mission is focused on nongame wildlife and whose membership is composed primarily of nongame wildlife users
Jon Nestor, Rifle
Sportsperson representative
Travis Black, Grand Junction
Colorado Parks and Wildlife representative
Lauren McCain, Denver
Representative for national or regionally recognized conservation organization whose mission is focused on nongame wildlife and whose membership is composed primarily of nongame wildlife users
David Warsh, Center
Landowner actively engaged in agriculture
David Gottenborg, Jefferson
Landowner actively engaged in agriculture
