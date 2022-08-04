At its July 21- 22 meeting, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to management strategies and regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the July 21-22, 2022 meeting will go into effect on September 1 unless otherwise noted.
FINAL REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 10: Chapter W-0 – “General Provisions” – 2 CCR 406-0 related provisions of Chapter W-11 “Wildlife Parks and Unregulated Wildlife”- 2 CCR 406-11 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized the following regulations:
- Updating the disease testing requirements for cervids in commercial parks to maintain consistency with the revised requirements of the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
Agenda Item 11: Chapter W-3 - “Furbearers and Small Game except Migratory Birds” - 2 CCR 406-3 (Step 1 of 1)
The Commission finalized the following regulations:
- Closing the 2022 hunting season for greater sage-grouse in Game Management Unit 2 pursuant to thresholds set forth in the Northwest Colorado Greater Sage-grouse Conservation Plan.
DRAFT REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 12: Chapter P-7 – “Passes, Permits and Registrations” - 2 CCR 405-7 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered the following regulations:
- Adopting or revising regulations to implement 21SB-249, concerning the Keep Colorado Wild an annual pass, clarifying exemptions to the entry requirements without a motor vehicle, creating a non-motor vehicle individual annual pass, and clarifying the number of people who may access state parks or recreation areas without a motor vehicle while accompanying an annual pass holder.
ISSUES IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 13: Chapter P-7 – “Passes, Permits and Registrations” - 2 CCR 405-7 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered the following regulations:
- Implementing a refund program for instances where customers’ KCW passes overlap with annual passes.
CONSENT AGENDA
Citizen Petition (Agenda Item 25.1) - Chapter W-2 - “Big Game” 2 CCR 406-2
The Commission adopted the Director’s written recommendation to DENY a Citizen Petition for rulemaking related to the big game, as follows:
- A Citizen Petition requesting a change in the types of cases allowed for firearms carried on OHVs.
About CPW Commission Meetings
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to Commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on September 8 and 9.
