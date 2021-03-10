Application deadline March 19
DENVER - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hiring an external facilitator and project manager to help guide the public involvement process for wolf reintroduction efforts. Colorado citizens voted Proposition 114 into statute in 2020. The statute directs the CPW Commission to develop a plan to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado no later than December 31, 2023.
CPW’s request for proposals (RFP) for an external facilitator and project manager is now open for interested parties and the due date for submissions is March 19. Once hired, the facilitator will be contracted to run the Stakeholder Advisory Group and Technical Working Group meetings, statewide hearings, engagement forums and public comment opportunities in coordination with CPW staff and the Commission.
“We plan to gather feedback from all Coloradans and look forward to moving to the next phase of implementing Proposition 114,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow.
Applicants can find the RFP documents in the state VSS system at colorado.gov/vss. Interested parties can use the RFP number for easy search: 2021*009. The RFP title is “Project Management and Facilitation of a Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Public Outreach.”
Applicants with questions can contact Colorado Department of Natural Resources Purchasing Agent Jeanette Barrow at:jeanette.barrow@state.co.us.
About the public involvement process
1. Phase one will focus on building public awareness and obtaining input through an education and listening tour to understand issues perceived to be critical for success. This phase will ensure that CPW develops a robust process, while helping to understand public expectations for content and the planning process, developing trust for the process and identifying interested parties.
2. Phase two will be the process undertaken to develop the Plan.
Next steps
CPW will begin holding facilitated public listening sessions around Colorado this summer. All updates will be provided on CPW’s wolf management page, social media channels and Gray Wolf Reintroduction eNews.
