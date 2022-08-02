Delta Health’s Stork’s Landing is hosting its second annual Community Breastfeeding Awareness Event on August 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the lawn behind Building C (The Oncology Building) at 100 Stafford Lane to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month.
There will be booths from local vendors and opportunities to talk with Delta Health providers. There will also be a raffle to give away a brand new car seat. Refreshments will be available as well as opportunities to tour Stork’s Landing, the Delta Health labor and delivery unit.
The event also includes a Birthday Party celebration for all babies born at Stork’s Landing from July 2021 to July 2022. The birthday party starts at 10:30 a.m. at the same location as the breastfeeding event.
“This is a great chance for local moms to get together with fellow moms as well as healthcare professionals to talk about their breastfeeding journey, challenges, transitions and more,” said Carol Swingle, RN, BSN, CLC, and OB/Nursey Manager at Stork’s Landing. “Last year’s event was a great way for people to connect, and we’re happy to offer this opportunity again.”
National Breastfeeding Month happens every August and August 1 through August 7 is World Breastfeeding Week. This year the World Alliance for Breastfeeding’s (WABA)theme is “Step-Up for Breastfeeding,” and focuses on ways to support and advocate for breastfeeding in our communities.
According to WABA, breastfeeding impacts the health of the family, the community and the planet, and it is important to work together across sectors and levels to protect, promote and support any amount of breastfeeding for the health of Coloradans.
Stork’s Landing is a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility and is globally designated by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund. These both recognize Stork’s Landing and the optimal level of care provided by staff for all mothers and their babies.
For more information on the event, call 970.874.2255 or visit deltahealthco.org/calendar/category/all-events/month/
