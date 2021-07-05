Today, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to appoint Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser as the Commission Chair for a term until 2023. The Commission also elected Charles Garcia as Vice Chair and Luke Schafer as Secretary of the Parks and Wildlife Commission.
Hauser was appointed to the Commission in 2017, and currently serves on the Commission as the Vice Chair as a representative for outdoor recreation and utilization of parks. She will replace current Commission Chair Marvin McDaniel, whose term expires in July 2021.
Dr. Hauser is president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College, which includes 11 campus locations in the state’s north-central mountain region. CMC has been a leader in outdoor education for decades, offering dozens of degrees and programs in outdoor recreation leadership, sustainability studies, ecosystem science & management, avalanche science and ski area operations. Hauser, a resident of Garfield County, is an accomplished outdoorswoman and athlete committed to issues of access and equity.
Newly elected vice chair Charles Garcia has served on the Commission as a sportspersons representative since 2018. Garcia is a Life Sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, a Life Member and current Headwaters Chapter Board Member of Trout Unlimited and a Centurion Member of the Ruffed Grouse Society. He is the Past President of the Colorado Bar Association and Chair of a Standing Committee of the American Bar Association. Garcia lives and works in both Denver and Grand County.
Secretary Luke Schafer was elected to replace current secretary Marie Haskett, whose term also ends July 2021. Schafer was appointed to the Commission as a Member at Large in 2018. He is currently the West Slope Director of Conservation Colorado, residing in Moffat County. An avid sportsperson and recreationist, his personal and professional passion is advocating for Colorado's public lands, waters and wildlife, with a particular focus on fostering collaborative conservation opportunities.
“The diverse experience among our newly-elected Commission leaders is invaluable to CPW as we discuss initiatives and decisions that impact how our state’s public lands and wildlife populations should be managed,” said CPW’s Director Dan Prenzlow. “We want to share our gratitude for the leadership of Chair McDaniel and Secretary Haskett, and thank them for their dedication to protecting Colorado’s outdoor heritage and conserving our natural resources.
“We now look forward to continuing our important conversations regarding how our agency maintains our parks, conservation programs, wildlife legacy and provides varied outdoor recreation activities for all Coloradans under new Commission leadership.”
The CPW Commission is comprised of 11 governor-appointed members and sets regulations and policies for Colorado’s state parks and wildlife programs. For more information on the CPW Commission and existing members, visit cpw.state.co.us.
