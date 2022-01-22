Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a moose that had become trapped in the basement of a house in Breckenridge on Monday.
CPW officers received a call at 3:30 p.m. on Mon., January 10 with a report that a moose was trapped in the basement of a house off Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge.
Wildlife officers responded and discovered a moose that had been grazing near a home had fallen through a snow-covered window well and into the home’s basement. Responding officers opened doors to create exits for the moose, but could not get the moose to leave because it required going up a basement staircase to reach the exits.
CPW officers tranquilized the moose and cut off its antlers so that it could fit up the home’s stairs and reduce further damage to the home. Moose antlers typically fall off this time of year and the moose will grow new antlers this spring.
Breckenridge Police, Blue River Police, and the Red, White & Blue Fire and EMS helped CPW wildlife officers carry the moose upstairs and outside where it was safely released back into quality moose habitat.
“It was a great team effort, and other than a small cut on its leg, the moose appeared to be healthy,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Jake Kay.
“It’s important that window wells allow people in a home to escape in the event of an emergency, but at times they can be hazards to wildlife,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home.”
Visit CPW’s website for more information about moose in Colorado and avoiding wildlife conflicts.
