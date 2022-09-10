The most common misidentification Colorado hunters make is confusing elk and moose. With more moose, particularly young bull moose, on the landscape in southwest Colorado, it is increasingly more important for hunters to be aware of the difference in these animals.
As this year's big-game hunting season begins, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Durango office would like to remind hunters to follow one of the key principles of hunter education, and that is to properly identify their target before shooting.
It wasn’t long ago that it was incredibly rare to see a moose in Colorado, especially in the southwest portion of the state. But since reintroduction of roughly 100 Shiras moose to the Creede area along the upper Rio Grande drainage in 1991 and 1992, the population has grown and spread throughout the region.
In recent years, CPW has seen more young bull moose on the landscape, and that has led to some elk hunters mistakenly shooting a moose.
“There is really good potential for seeing moose in our area,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta, who oversees the Durango office. “From Pagosa Springs and west to the Mancos area, we are seeing more moose, specifically younger bulls. While it may be more common to see them at higher elevation areas around Creede and Silverton, they are sometimes found at lower elevations.”
Moose and elk often share the same habitats, which can lead to confusion. Still, there are several key differences that hunters can see to identify between the two.
Moose are the largest animal in Colorado and grow significantly larger than elk. A bull moose can grow to be 6- to 7-feet tall at the shoulders and weigh more than 1,000 pounds. A bull elk, meanwhile, is typically 4- to 5-feet tall and around 600 pounds.
Differences in antlers will also be apparent when hunting bulls. Moose antlers will grow out of the sides of the head, while elk antlers grow backward over their bodies. Elk antlers have one main beam with long points that grow off of it, whereas moose antlers have a paddle-like shape with many points growing off the thick, paddle-shaped portion.
Elk have a reddish or lighter brown coat, while a moose coat is significantly darker and will not have the lighter coloring on the rump like an elk.
Moose also have a long, round nose compared to the narrow, pointed nose of an elk. Under the jaw, moose also grow a flapping piece of skin known as a dewlap or bell. This trait is unique to moose and isn’t present in elk.
The differentiating characteristics for cow moose and elk are the same as with bulls, except for the antlers.
CPW understands that mistakes sometimes happen. If a hunter mistakenly shoots an animal other than what they have a license to hunt, they should quickly contact the closest CPW office.
“We want to remind folks to please properly identify their target before shooting any animal,” Archuleta said. “If a mistake is made, it is important for it to be reported honestly to our office immediately.”
For questions about hunting in the southwest corner of Colorado, call the Durango area office at 970-247-0855. For more information on moose in Colorado, go tohttps://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeMoose.aspx.
