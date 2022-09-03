The Grand Mesa elk herd is managed by both the Northwest and Southwest Regions. Currently, unlimited over-the-counter (OTC) either sex elk archery licenses are valid across the Grand Mesa. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for the public's feedback on a possible future recommendation to limit OTC elk archery licenses in the Grand Mesa Elk Data Analysis Unit (DAU) E-14, which includes Game Management Units (GMU) 41, 42, 421, 52, 411 and 521.
E-14 has traditionally been managed for maximum hunter opportunity where either-sex archery elk licenses, and bull-only licenses for the 2nd and 3rd rifle seasons are available to hunters on an unlimited, “over-the-counter” basis. Wildlife managers have intentionally reduced the E-14 elk herd from a high of over 20,000 elk in the early 1990s to a 2021 post-hunt population estimate of approximately 14,000 elk. The current population objective for this herd is 15,000-19,000 elk.
Participation in the elk archery season has increased significantly in E-14, with the number of archery hunters approximately doubling over the last 10 years. Increased crowding during the archery season paired with reduced elk numbers has led to discussion of limiting archery licenses in GMU 521, which has been experiencing a high degree of hunting pressure. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering the implications of limiting E-14 archery licenses as a whole versus limiting just GMU 521.
Factors being considered for change include the following:
- Archery hunter crowding
- Reduced archery hunter satisfaction
- Declining archery hunter harvest success
- Changing elk distribution between public and private lands
The Public can submit their comments through the Data Analysis Unit E14 Archery Poll. The poll is intended to gauge the level of support or opposition for limiting elk archery licenses in E-14. The intent behind potential archery limitation is not 'trophy' bull management. Rather it would be to address hunter crowding issues, provide an enhanced hunting experience, and acknowledge that elk distribution between public and private lands is influenced by increasing hunting pressure.
Please contact the Grand Junction Office at 970- 255-6100 or Gunnison office 970-641-7060 with any questions.
