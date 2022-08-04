Work is set to begin on the Kemp-Breeze State Wildlife Area (SWA) Colorado River aquatic habitat improvement project on Wednesday, August 4. The State Wildlife Area will remain open to the public during the project. The section of the Colorado River within the wildlife area boundaries downstream from the Kemp-Breeze bridge will be closed to unauthorized personnel. The section of the river within SWA boundaries upstream from the Kemp-Breeze Bridge will remain open during construction.
The first phase involves narrowing the Colorado River channel with a combination of alluvial material and wood structures to increase river flow depths and encourage flushing of sediment. Additionally, the installation of engineered wood structures will provide habitat and induce geomorphic function and resiliency of the river channel. River channel and river bank grading along with ecological plantings of vegetation will promote floodplain connectivity.
Once complete, the in-river and river bank work will improve the aquatic habitat of the Colorado River for all life stages of trout and mottled sculpin, as well as aquatic invertebrates, especially the giant stonefly. Construction at the State Wildlife Area is expected to last through early November.
“We recognize this is a popular fishing spot for local and visiting anglers,” said Lori Martin, NW Region Senior Aquatic Biologist. “We appreciate your patience while we complete this important project to improve the aquatic habitat of the Colorado River, benefitting anglers for years to come.”
Anglers looking for an alternative location to fish can reach out to the CPW Hot Sulphur Springs Office at 970-725-6200 or by viewing our 2022 Fishing Brochure.
The Kemp-Breeze Colorado River aquatic habitat improvement project is the first phase of the Upper Colorado River Habitat Project, which is intended to help restore the Upper Colorado River between Windy Gap Reservoir and the Kemp Breeze State Wildlife Area. This work is being done in cooperation with Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District’s Municipal Subdistrict, Denver Water, Grand County, and Trout Unlimited and the related agreements associated with the Moffat and Windy Gap Firming Projects.
Learn more about the Kemp-Breeze State Wildlife Area on the CPW website
