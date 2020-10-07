On October 4, 2020 at approximately 11:54 am, the Delta County 911 Communications Center began receiving calls about a plane crash on the Grand Mesa at mile marker 25 on Hwy 65 in close proximity to Ward Lake.
Witnesses in the area advised a small plane was experiencing what sounded like engine problems and was flying just above tree line near Ward Lake. A short time later, witnesses described hearing what sounded like the plane had crashed. Witnesses then saw smoke coming from the same direction. Delta County Ambulance District, Cedaredge Fire Department and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
As first responders arrived on scene, they found a Cessna 210B twin seat airplane (FAA tail number N9568X) fully engulfed in flames. Deputies learned the pilot and a passenger had been pulled from the wreckage by several witnesses in the area. Deputies identified the pilot as Tyler Beyer (age 35) and the passenger as his spouse, Jessica Beyer (age 33), both of Barr Nunn, Wyoming. The Beyers sustained serious injuries including broken bones and burns from the fire Jessica was transported by CareFlight of the Rockies and Tyler was transported by Delta County Ambulance District to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), were notified by the Sheriff’s Office to respond and investigate as they have jurisdiction over aircraft crashes. We anticipate investigators from the FAA and/or NTSB to arrive on-scene at the crash site later this afternoon, October 5th, to begin their investigation. Delta County Sheriff’s Deputies with the assistance of the Delta County Search and Rescue will are providing scene security for the crash scene until the arrival of the FAA/NTSB.
I would like to express my gratitude to all the witnesses who arrived shortly after the crash and helped to remove Jessica and Tyler from the crash, possibly saving both their lives. Due to HIPAA, we do not have any additional updates on the condition of the Beyers but we all wish them a speedy recovery.
