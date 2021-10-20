The Delta Health Foundation is excited to announce the first annual Power of Community 1K Dish and Dash event happening on November 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grand Mesa Medical Pavilion at 100 Stafford Lane.
The event is raising awareness for the many types of cancers people in the community face and support local food banks with nonperishable goods before Thanksgiving. Participants can drop off their nonperishable ‘Dish’ then start the ‘Dash’, a 1-kilometer walk, where volunteers from Delta High School will be throwing colored powder.
Food banks from Paonia, Hotchkiss, Surface Creek, Delta, and the Abraham Connection will be onsite to collect the donated nonperishable items, and will also be accepting monetary donations. All other funds raised through the event will support the Cancer Support Fund at Delta Health Foundation.
“We are fortunate to live in an area where “community” really means something,” said Kaitlyn Jones, Foundation Executive Director. “ The 1K Dish and Dash is rallying groups from all over, Delta, Cedaredge, and the North Fork, to remember or honor friends and family impacted by cancer and help people with food insecurities.”
The 15 dollar registration fee includes an “I Can Fight Cancer” long sleeve shirt to showcase the bright colors that will be thrown throughout the 1-kilometer walk. Participants are encouraged to wear colored headbands, pants, or tutu’s to show support for specific kinds of cancer like Pink for Breast Cancer or Blue for Prostate. Donations received in memory of a loved one or honoring a cancer survivor will be displayed during the event.
“It was important to us that this event represents and brings awareness to the different types of cancers our patients face,” said Nysha Wilson, RN, BSN, OCN, Directory of Oncology, Hematology and Infusion. “The funds raised go back to them in the form of gas and grocery cards, gloves, suspenders, and modern equipment that helps patients for years to come.”
Over the years Delta Health employees have contributed thousands of pounds of food to local food banks, and now Delta Health and Delta High School are joining forces for a food drive of epic proportions. Nonperishable donations gathered from each institution will be distributed to area food banks at the Power of Community 1K Dish & Dash on November 14, 2021. Prizes go to the Delta Health Team or Class with the most pounds donated.
“We appreciate all that our local food banks do for our community, and want to do our part as an organization to give back when we can,” said Gretchen Pulver, Director of Nutrition Services. “The holidays are a great time for us to rally together to provide nonperishable items that our community members need. We appreciate all the donations we receive.”
The DHF is still accepting sponsorships for those organizations who want to play a pivotal role in the 1K Dash and community food drive. Various sponsorship levels can be found online at foundationdeltahealth.org.
For a list of suggested non-perishable items or to register online for the 1K Dish and Dash, visit givesignup.org/dishanddash and click the purple “Sign Up” button in the top right-hand corner of the page.
For any questions on the event, please contact Kaitlyn Jones at kejones@deltahospital.org or call 970.399.2610.
