Delta High School Choirs traveled to CMU for a fantastic day of music making. The students got to sit in on a CMU choir rehearsal, got to meet many of the music faculty, and spent some time rehearsing their own music with Dr. Adam Kluck, the CMU choir director. They wrapped the day off by seeing a drama performance of "Spongebob: the Musical," a wonderful production that the DHS students loved.
If you are a student interested in joining the DHS choirs, auditions for the men's & women's ensembles are next Thursday and Friday, the 24th & 25th, for high school students, and the following Monday and Tuesday, March 28th & 29th, for 8th grade students.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.