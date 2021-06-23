The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team (CIIT) has completed its investigation into the April 9, 2021 officer-involved shooting in Delta County and turned it over to the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney review is complete and there will be no criminal charges filed. The complete summary of the District Attorney’s review / findings can be viewed here: https://www.co7da.org/.
Officer-involved shootings in Delta County are investigated by the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team; which is comprised of law enforcement representatives within the 7th Judicial District, to include Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The Critical Incident Investigation Team is activated when a law enforcement agency is involved in a critical incident to ensure an independent investigation. Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Police Department led the investigation.
The deputy involved in this incident is Deputy Nolan Davis who has been employed with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office since April of 2019, and has prior law enforcement experience with Cedaredge Police Department. Deputy Davis was placed on paid administrative leave following this incident, which is standard procedure. After the District Attorney review of this incident was complete, Deputy Davis returned to transitional duties with the Sheriff’s Office.
I want to thank the 7th Judicial Critical Incident Investigation Team for their professionalism, and their commitment to complete a thorough unbiased investigation. The team’s perseverance was evident when they delivered a final report to the District Attorney. I would also like to thank District Attorney Seth Ryan for his thoughtful consideration of all the evidence presented to him and his ultimate decision that no criminal charges are appropriate.
Mark Taylor
Delta County Sheriff
