Colorado is experiencing severe drought conditions in many areas of the state and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding the public to be “fire-wise” when recreating outdoors in late summer.
Background:
The Pine Gulch Fire, Grizzly Creek Fire, Cameron Peak Fire, as well as other fires across the state are highlighting the danger of the current drought conditions in Colorado. Conditions can change quickly, so CPW is encouraging the public to follow and check Colorado’s Emergency Management Twitter account, as well as CPW’s statewide and regional accounts (Northwest, Southwest, Northeast, Southeast) before heading out to recreate.
Over 61% of Colorado is currently experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Extreme drought conditions exist across southern and western Colorado, as well as parts of the eastern plains. Even the areas of the state that are not in severe drought are reported as abnormally dry. For drought-related questions in Colorado, follow @CO_H2O and use the hashtag #CODrought2020.
How can you help?
It’s important to be conscientious around your home and when recreating during drought conditions in Colorado. The Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management has a list of current fire bans and danger levels for the state that is an excellent resource for staying aware of fire conditions when traveling in Colorado this summer. The Colorado Division of Prevention & Control has great information on safely building an open campfire. Additionally, the Colorado Tourism Office has provided a helpful video on “The Etiquette of Campfires.”
When recreating in drought conditions, Coloradans and visitors must respect all posted fire restrictions. Keeping campfires contained to provided fire pits when allowed, using only approved ammunition and targets at shooting ranges and being conscientious visitors to the back country can all help prevent fire danger.
Thank you for your help in spreading the word about recreating safely during drought conditions in Colorado.
