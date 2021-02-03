The United States Drought Monitor has categorized most of Delta County and the Town of Cedaredge in “Exceptional Drought” which is the highest level of drought. The Town of Cedaredge is monitoring the water situation and drought.
There are still many months of winter to go and while everyone is hoping for more moisture and that it turns out to be a normal water year, the Town is being realistic and planning for a severe drought.
The Cedaredge Board of Trustees will hold a public Work Session on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5 pm, and will host James Holiman, the water commissioner for the State of Colorado who monitors water supplies on the Grand Mesa, which supplies water to the consumers in Cedaredge and Orchard City. Holliman will address the Board about the current water situation. The public is invited to join the Zoom call Work Session.
In order to get the log-in information, please email Cedaredge Town Clerk Kami Collins at kcollins@cedaredgecolorado.com to be invited to the meeting, or call 970-856-3123 ext. 112. The Town also has a Drought Response Plan in the event a drought is called; the plan can be found on the Town’s website at cedaredgecolorado.com under News Flash.
