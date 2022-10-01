The Eckert Presbyterian Church Women's, annual Country Store and Craft Sale will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- The Store will be open one day only, Friday, October 14, 9am-4pm
- No food (including lunch) will be served, but homemade soups in containers will be available for purchase-(Cheesy Potato, Chili, and White Chicken Chili) as well as baked good, jams, and jellies.
- Homemade needlework, crafts and other items which would be great Christmas gifts.
