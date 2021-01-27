What’s Happening @ the Libraries?
Delta County, Colorado, February 2021. Delta County Libraries offers many educational and entertaining activities and events for you and your family to enjoy. If you want to know what else your library is offering, please contact the library or visit Delta County Libraries website at www.deltalibraries.org. For hours of operation and what to know before you visit, go to www.deltalibraries.org/libraries-reopen.
National Library Lovers Month. Why do you love the libraries? Tell us by visiting us on Facebook or at www.delibraries.org in February!
Chill Out with a Cool Read. Get the Libby app from OverDrive today and settle down with a good book. Visit our online library at www.delibraries.org to get started.
Free Legal Clinics. Delta County Libraries is offering FREE legal clinics for parties who have no attorney on the second Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Patrons can meet with an attorney from home, by phone or computer link, to discuss civil legal cases. Contact the libraries to sign up for an appointment. Cedaredge 399.7674. Crawford 399.7783. Delta 874.9630. Hotchkiss 399.778. Paonia 399.7881.
DCPLD Board of Trustees Meeting. Delta County Libraries is inviting you to attend this month’s Library Board meeting on Wednesday, February 19 at 4:00pm online with Zoom. Visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information and to familiarize yourself with what was discussed last month.
Scavenger Hunt. Kids are invited to the libraries in February to embark on a scavenger hunt in the children’s area. Whether searching for books or hearts, children will enjoy this activity while learning about what the library has to offer. Contact your local library for more information and hours of operation or visit www.deltalibraries.org.
Cabin Fever Crafting Kits. Adults are invited to the libraries in February to pick up a FREE bookmark-making kit. The kits include a blank bookmark, jute twine, and instructions to make a stamp and tassel. Contact your local library for more information and hours of operation or visit www.deltalibraries.org.
Friendship Bookmark Take-Home Kits. Teens are invited to the libraries to pick up a FREE bookmark-making kit in February. The kits include instructions and supplies for completing a friendship bookmark and tying various knots. Contact your local library for more information and hours of operation or visit www.deltalibraries.org.
Take-Home Kits for Kids. Parents and caretakers are invited to visit the libraries in Delta County to pick up a FREE take-home activity kit for kids. A variety of kits are offered and include supplies and instructions for activities such as games, crafts, and building challenges. The target age-range is pre-school through 5th grade, but all children are welcome. The contents of the kits change monthly and vary from library to library. There are also take-home kits for teens and adults! Contact your local library for more information and hours of operation or visit www.deltalibraries.org.
StoryWalks®
Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge. The February StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is Over in the Arctic by Marianne Berkes. This book combines singing, counting, and full-body action with terrific cut-paper illustrations that kids will want to imitate. Over in the Arctic, the snow goose “honks” and the wolf “howls.” Children too will joyfully honk and howl while they count the baby animals and sing to the tune of “Over in the Meadow.” And they will hunt for hidden animals on each page. Find out how the story goes on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library for a free take-home activity kit! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford. The February StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is If You Ever Want to Bring a Circus to the Library, DON’T! by Elise Parsley. If you see a poster that says “You Can Do Anything at the Library!,” it is NOT giving you permission to put on a circus! But Magnolia doesn’t see any problem with setting up her own big top. She’s got a lot of gusto and one mean human cannonball routine. So what if her greatest show on Earth won’t fit between the bookshelves? Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the library for a free take-home activity kit! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783 for more information.
Sweitzer Lake StoryWalk® in Delta. The February story at Sweitzer Lake State Park is The Librarian from the Black Lagoon by Mike Thaler. Celebrate Library Lovers month with this fun book. Despite her status as the school librarian, Mrs. Beamster is known by all the kids as “The Laminator” because she is said to laminate anyone who is caught whispering.
By the author of The Principal from the Black Lagoon. Find out how the story goes on the Sweitzer Lake Trail, then visit the library for a free take-home activity kit! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information.
Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss. The February story at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is If You Were a Penguin by Wendell and Florence Minor. In this simple, rhyming picture book, the youngest readers will learn about penguins. This is the perfect read-aloud for teachers and parents to share with young children as they imagine what life as a penguin is like! Find out how the story goes at the Fairgrounds park. Then visit the library for a free take-home activity kit! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Hotchkiss Library at 970.399.7781 for more information.
