The Black Mesa CattleWomen chose to designate the fire departments in our area as the recipients of the funds donated during the free Barbecue they sponsored in cooperation with Cheryl and Dave Price of Zack's Bar-B-Q, Homestead Meats and the Delta County Livestock Association in recognition of Meat-In Day 2022. Our President Joetta Burns and Vice-President Christy Hawk recently presented checks in the amount of $500 each to Doug Fritz representing the Hotchkiss and Redland's Mesa Fire Departments, Mike and Garrett Tiedimen representing the Crawford Fire Department and Mike Byers representing the Paonia Fire Department.
Latest e-Edition
This Month's Spotlight e-Edition
Special e-Editions
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Online Classifieds
Most Popular
Articles
- Kebler Corner – The Corner of Wilderness and Main
- CPW Improving Fish Habitat at Crawford State Park Through Artificial Tree-Like Structures
- Simms Fire Update
- Ira Houseweart – Forging History
- CPW Announces Its Annual Craig Cast, Blast and Twang has a New Location for June 2022
- 27th Annual Colorful Colorado Car, Truck and Rod Show Announces Event Details and VSA as Event Beneficiary
- DMEA Sponsors Libraries’ Summer Reading Program
- Simms Fire Reported on the Uncompahgre National Forest
- Upcoming 5K Run Organized by North Fork Montessori at Crawford
- Stephen Robert Coonrod
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
Featured Businesses
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.