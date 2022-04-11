Scott Michael Bennett

Coming for Concert at

 Cedaredge Adventist Church 

 

Everyone is Welcome!

He is an international recording artist and is known for his passionate music expression and deeply moving concerts. He is currently affiliated with It Is Written Ministry.

The Concert will be held on April 22, 2022, at 6PM

At 290 SW 2nd Ave in Cedaredge, CO.

 

Look Forward to seeing you there!

