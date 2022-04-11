Scott Michael Bennett
Coming for Concert at
Cedaredge Adventist Church
Everyone is Welcome!
He is an international recording artist and is known for his passionate music expression and deeply moving concerts. He is currently affiliated with It Is Written Ministry.
The Concert will be held on April 22, 2022, at 6PM
At 290 SW 2nd Ave in Cedaredge, CO.
Look Forward to seeing you there!
