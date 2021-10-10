Fire Management Officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests have announced plans to initiate the burning of slash piles over the next few months. The slash piles are the result of multiple fuels reductions and hazardous tree removal projects. Most of the pile burns will occur between mid-October through December, pending favorable weather.
Slash piles have been created to remove debris and vegetation (fuels) to help reduce the risk of larger wildfires. The piles are burned in project areas where other means of disposal were not feasible. The public is reminded not to call 911 or emergency services if smoke is visible in specific burn areas. Slash piles areas and possible dates will be posted on the GMUG Fire Info Facebook page.
The safety of firefighters and the public are the most important factors considered when planning prescribed fires. Fire managers have obtained smoke permits from the State of Colorado for each of the planned pile burns. For more information on how prescribed fire smoke may affect your health, please visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health .
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com.
Photo credit: GMUG NFs, 2020
