The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announces Daris Matos, GMUG assistant forest engineer will receive one of industry's most important honors in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) during the Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference — Digital Twin Experience (DTX). WOC DTX 2021—a Multicultural Event—will be held Oct. 7–9. This year's theme, "Reset to Rise: It's A New Day!" reflects the global push to overcome the challenges of 2020 and move forward.
For more than two decades, awards presented at this leading conference have served the dual purpose of showcasing outstanding achievements in STEM and highlighting the significant barriers for women in the workforce. Recognition is more critical than ever as women's representation among the STEM occupational clusters has not changed markedly since 2016. Women made up a quarter or fewer of workers in computing and engineering in 2019. “I feel honored to be among some amazing talented women and I hope this encourages young women everywhere and helps them to realize that anything is possible” said Daris, “If your passion is in science, technology, engineering or math, don’t give up. Keep shooting for the stars” she added.
According to Monica Emerson, National Chair of the Women of Color in STEM Conference, "Daris was selected because she is among an extraordinary group of forward-thinking people in STEM. This year, the nominees represented the most diverse collection of executive professionals we have had the pleasure of evaluating. From managers to vice presidents, they stand out as superior authorities in their respective fields."
Since 1995, awards presented at the Women of Color Conference have honored excellence and underscored the under representation of women at senior levels. For 26 years, employers committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion have chosen the conference as the place to share best practices and strategies to attract and keep women in scientific and technical fields. WOC DTX will host multiple digital presentation events, where Daris will be recognized in addition to all award recipients for their significant accomplishments in STEM.
“It is a great honor for Daris to receive this recognition” said GMUG Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart, “her hard work has improved the health of our forests and this award highlights her passion for engineering and her strong desire to be a role model for young women everywhere. I am thrilled she’s being recognized for all of her hard work” he added.
For more information about WOC DTX 2021, visit https://intouch.ccgmag.com/mpage/woc-stem-conference-home. For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.