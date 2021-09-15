The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests officials, in partnership with area county officials, announce public open houses to discuss the draft revised forest plan. The draft revised forest plan and draft environmental impact statement (EIS), which will guide management actions for at least the next 15 years, has been completed by the GMUG planning team. The document addresses the need for change in long-term management and was crafted using the best available scientific information and public input.
“The forest planning process is intended to engage cooperators, forest staff and stakeholders. The resulting forest plan will reflect many different interests and perspectives. It will guide land management decisions to improve forest conditions, maintain ecological integrity and contribute to the economic sustainability of our communities,” said Chad Stewart, Forest Supervisor. “We are looking forward to the next step in this collaborative process.”
The virtual open houses, to be held in partnership with local counties, will be held on the following dates:
· Sept. 9–Grand Valley Ranger District–5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
· Sept. 14–Ouray Ranger District–5 p.m.–7 p.m.
· Sept. 21–Paonia Ranger District–5 p.m.–7 p.m.
· Sept. 22–Norwood Ranger District–5 p.m.–7 p.m.
· Sept. 28–Gunnison Ranger District–5 p.m.–7 p.m.
Virtual open house Zoom link information is located on the GMUG Planning website here: http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/DraftForestPlan
The open houses will take place during the formal comment period and input submitted at this time will provide standing for the objection process. Comments on the draft revised forest plan and draft EIS must be received by Nov. 12, 2021. The draft revised forest plan, draft EIS, information on how to comment, past publications, and other useful resources can be found on the planning website: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/gmug/forestplan. For more information, please contact the GMUG planning team at gmugforestplan@usda.gov. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
