At midnight Thursday, July 22, 2021, Stage I Fire Restrictions will be rescinded for the entirety of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests. Recent rains over much of the forest have increased fuel moisture and lessened, but not eliminated, the threat of wildland fire danger, allowing restrictions to be lifted. This means campfires will be allowed outside of established campgrounds and recreation sites. Federal and county public lands surrounding the GMUG may remain under fire restrictions, please consult with the appropriate land managers before engaging in any activities that may violate these restrictions. For more fire-related information on Colorado’s Western Slope please visit: http://www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com/.
“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding during the current Stage I restrictions that have been in place since June 24,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Tony Edwards. “I would like to remind everyone that each of us has an important part in preventing wildfires. Please use good judgement while recreating and remember we all have a reason to care for our public lands. Enjoy your time on the GMUG.” It is also possible, Edwards added that the GMUG will need to return to restrictions if conditions dry out later in the season.
Although fire restrictions are lifting, fire managers would like to remind visitors and users of the GMUG to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead/down trees. Practice smart wildfire prevention behavior including never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites and ensuring that their fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel methods.
Even an accidental fire start can result in the individual being held responsible including fines and/or jail time. Visit One Less Spark (http://www.readyforwildfire.org/Prevent-Wildfire/ ) for more great tips on how to prevent wildfire. To learn more about campfire safety visit www.smokeybear.com.
For up-to-date general information on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests please contact the appropriate office listed below:
· Forest Supervisor’s Office – Delta – (970) 874-6600
· Grand Valley Ranger District – Grand Junction – (970) 242-8211
· Ouray Ranger District – Montrose – (970) 240-5300
· Gunnison Ranger District – Gunnison – (970) 641-0471
· Norwood Ranger District – Norwood – (970) 327-4261
· Paonia Ranger District – Paonia – (970) 527-4131
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, call (970) 874-6602, visit the GMUG forest website or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook). For more fire-related information on Colorado’s Western Slope visit West Slope Fire Info website.
