The Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adelines Chorus is delighted to be up and running again! We sing four part Barbershop-style harmony, A Cappella (unaccompanied). Rehearsals are held at the Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way, Grand Junction, on Mondays starting at 6:30 p.m. If you love to sing, please attend a rehearsal — guests from all parts of the Western Slope are always welcome. For more information, call 245-1837 or visit our website. grandmesaacappella.com
