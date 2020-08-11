This week the Gallery will be open
Wednesday – Saturday
August 12-15, 10AM – 4PM
Sunday, August 16, 12-3PM
Happy Hour
Friday August 14, 4-7PM
Live music featuring
Two Lane Road
Susan Ducept & Rob Wolcott
Outside bring your comfy lawn chair
Starting later to beat the heat!!
GMAEC continues to adapt to the challenges COVID-19 presents. Last year was our inaugural year for Tour de Cedars and was a huge success!! We have a fabulous alternative planned for this year and will keep you apprised as production progresses and tickets go on sale!
We are anticipating contingency plans and need your feedback.
The GMAEC Special Event’s Committee is hard at work planning and preparing for the next fundraisers and need your input. 2020 will be the 4th year for our annual Jingle Mingle Gala. Our theme, this year, the Roaring 20’s, is very appropriate.
Preliminary planning is something like this:
You would order your dinner, pick it up at GMAEC, take it home to enjoy, participate in the online auction, and be entertained by local talent. To make things even more festive and full of the holiday spirit, you could invite your family and or friends to gather together in the safety of your own space to eat, drink, be merry, and bid. Enjoying the Roaring 20’s Jingle Mingle COVID style in your own homes with your family and friends.
The GMAEC special event’s committee plan to dress in Roaring 20’s attire to hand out the “take out” meals, and invite you to, also…an affair to remember.
Please reply to this newsletter with:
or
No, I am not interested.
We are grateful to all of you, for your support, your participation in our events, and your never-ending dedication to being involved in the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center.
Thank you!
The GMAEC Special Event’s Committee
