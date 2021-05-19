GMAEC Logo
Live Music Happy Hour1
LIve Music Happy Hour2

There has been some confusion on the location for GMAEC's first annual Motorcycle Rally events. All events take place at the Center and in the adjacent parking lot. Visiting the Veterans Memorial at Pioneer Town is a suggestion for the ride to or from the Rally. Sorry for the confusion. It is always clear to those planning the event!!

1st annual motorcycle 1
motorcycle rally 2
dance1
Dance2

If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages. 