The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce the relocation of the Grand Valley Ranger District office. The new office is located at 1010 Kimball Avenue, Grand Junction, Colorado, 81501. Beginning Aug. 9, hours of operations will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The current district office will be closed Aug. 2–6 to allow for employee relocation. The office will reopen at the new location Aug. 9. Grand Valley Ranger District phone lines will be shut off July 30 at close of business and are scheduled to come back online Aug. 9. The phone numbers will remain the same. Members of the public will be able to purchase forest product permits, maps, literature, and America the Beautiful passes and get information about trails, roads and campgrounds at the new location.
In person visitor services will not be available during the relocation. Maps may be purchased online here: Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests - Maps & Publications (usda.gov). Recreation passes and permits may be purchased online here: America the Beautiful - National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Passes | USGS Store. Forest products permits are available at the following vendors:
The Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center
Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
440 N Palmer Drive, Delta, CO
(970) 874-8349
Valley Ranch
Monday through Saturday 6 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
57454 Hwy 330, Collbran, CO
(970) 487-3000
Paonia Flower Shop
Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
201 Grand Avenue, Paonia CO
(970) 527-4664
Desperado General Store
Monday through Saturday 7 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
40486 D Road, Crawford CO
(970) 921-5665
Gambles Ace Hardware
Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
121 E Bridge Street, Hotchkiss CO
(970) 872-3535
“We’re trying to minimize the impact on the public,” said Bill Edwards, Grand Valley Ranger District, District Ranger. “With walk-in business and phone service — we’re doing our best to keep that interruption as short as possible. The most important thing about the new facility is that the location enables us to provide better customer service,” Edwards said. “It will be easier for the public to find and access.”
For additional information or questions please contact Grand Valley Ranger District at (970) 263-5800.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
