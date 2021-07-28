Declining water levels have forced managers at Vega State Park to close the Island Boat Ramp at the end of the day on July 29.
“The reservoir will still be open to hand-launch watercraft and boats requiring an Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection can have them completed at the park's visitor center,” said Vega State Park Manager James Masek. “We had hoped to keep the ramps running through Labor Day weekend but the dry conditions have made that impossible this year.”
Vega State Park is a year-round park located in western Colorado on the slopes of the Grand Mesa. The park is located above the town of Collbran. The lake is operated as an irrigation reservoir and the land around the lake is managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to provide recreational opportunities in the area.
Visit CPW’s website for more information about Vega State Park.
