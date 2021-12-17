StoryWalks®. We have new books going up on the four StoryWalk® trails in January! Cedaredge Gifted and Talented high school students wrote and illustrated the book that is going up on the Surface Creek Trail; make sure you check it out!
Take-home Activity Kits. Children are invited to the libraries in January to pick up a free take-home activity kit. For more information, please contact your library.
Cabin Fever Book Sale @ Crawford Library. Every Tuesday and Friday from 10am-6pm at Crawford Library starting January 18 through March 18.
Seed Makerspace and Kit. Visit any Delta County Library to help us prepare the seed library for the 2022 growing season! From January 4 through January 29, visit any library during open hours to help sort and package seeds in the space provided or take a kit home. If you choose to take a kit home, return the completed kit to the library.
Mango: New Year, New Language. Mango Languages is a language learning tool that offers instruction in more than 70 languages and it is FREE with your library card. Visit our online library at www.delibraries.org to get started.
Weekly Storytimes @ the Library. More information available here: https://deltalibraries.org/story-time/
Checkout Snowshoes. Through a partnership with The Nature Connection, the Cedaredge Library has a fleet of snowshoes available for checkout! Snowshoes are available for a one-week checkout period with a valid library card. Specific details apply. Contact the Cedaredge Library or visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information.
Wild Mustangs of the Western Slope. George Brauneis, life-long student of the horse and owner of Eagles & Wild Horses Ranch, has a passion for mustangs and will talk about their history, legacy, and future, both in the wild and after being gathered. Join us for the in-person event on Tuesday, January 11 at 6pm at Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center. Seating is limited, available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 399.7674 or Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center at 856.9195. A recording of the presentation will be available after the event.
Mandala Class: What Does 2022 Hold for Me? Join us at Delta Library to learn about and create your own Mandala to connect with your inner self. This class is led by local author, Dr. Edith Johnston, PhD. All abilities and skill levels are welcome. Due to building capacities, the class size is limited to 12. You can sign up in person at the library or by calling 970.874.9630. If the first session fills, a second session will be offered on the same day. All supplies are provided. Saturday, January 15 at 11:00am at Delta Library.
Winter Speaker Series Part 1: Colorado Bat Conservation. Presented by BLM Biologist Emily Latta. This is the first of a three-part speaker series brought to you by the Western Slope Conservation Center, the Learning Council and Delta County Libraries. Thursday, January 27 at 6:00pm at Delta Library. Seating is limited and virtual participation is available. All attendees must register. Details are available at www.westernslopeconservation.org/speakerseries.
Teen Book Club @ Delta Library. Meets the last Saturday of every month at 2pm.
