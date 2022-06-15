It’s a Launch! The public is cordially invited to join local authors as they debut their new novels: Don Benjamin’s Stone Bride and Ann Boelter’s Fiona. Both authors reside in Delta County.
The book launch takes place at the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in downtown Cedaredge on June 22, from 4 - 6 pm. An after-party will ensue at Sips on Main at 215 West Main Street in Cedaredge.
Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the authors and receive a signed copy!
