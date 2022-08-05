Declining water levels have forced Colorado Parks and Wildlife's managers at Rifle Gap to close boat ramps on Monday, August 15. This is six weeks earlier than last year’s closing, and two and a half months earlier than the normal closure date of October 31.
“Rifle Gap Reservoir is used primarily for irrigation, and it is typical for water levels to drop dramatically throughout the year,” said Brian Palcer, Park Manager for the Rifle State Park Complex. “We are still feeling the effects of the unusually dry weather and low reservoir levels from 2021. Our hope was that the late season snow would have increased runoff and reservoir water levels this year. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.”
The final day for inspections and access to the reservoir for trailered watercraft will be Sunday, August 14. Beginning August 15, the inspection station will be closed and barriers will be in place. While the boat ramp will be closed, the reservoir is still open to paddleboards, canoes and kayaks.
“While our boat ramp is closed there’s still plenty to do at Rifle Gap,” Palcer said. “Our campground and picnic area remain open, there’s access to multiple hiking trails, and the low water level has led to great shoreline fishing.”
This closure is only in place at Rifle Gap Reservoir. The boat ramp at Harvey Gap Reservoir remains open. Boaters who plan to visit Harvey Gap are reminded that motorized boats are limited to a motor size of 20 H.P. or less.
Visit CPW's website for more information on Rifle Gap State Park and Harvey Gap State Park.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.