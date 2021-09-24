New Exhibits at Grand Mesa Visitor Center

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce new exhibits on display at the Grand Mesa Visitor Center just in time for Color Sunday this weekend.
Working in partnership with Rocky Mountain Conservancy, the Collbran Job Corps Center and local experts, the GMUG has been able to acquire the new exhibits. The exhibits offer educational opportunities enabling visitors to learn about geology, wildlife, pollinators, wildflowers, 3D map exploration and moose ecology. Displays will engage visitors with photos and a surprise interactive activity. Local exhibit topic expertise was provided by Dr. Rex Cole with Colorado Mesa University (geology) and John Andrews (wildflowers).
The new exhibits and other education-related improvements have been funded by the profits made at the Grand Mesa Visitor’s Center from the sale of locally themed Rocky Mountain Conservancy products.
“The Grand Mesa Visitor Center is a top-notch outdoor education center,“ said Bill Edwards, Grand Valley District Ranger. “Our staff will assist you with any questions you may have at the information desk. Check out Science Saturdays and attend a hosted educational program during the summer. During the programs, experts will visit with you about interesting subjects from bats to the night sky. Slip out back and take the self-guided Discovery Trail to learn about the beautiful, high elevation spruce-fir forest. Groups may also check out our Explorer Backpacks that include activities and props to learn about your National Forest,” he added.
“We are happy that the Grand Mesa Visitor Center is a favorite place that people return to again and again,” said Carrie Surber, U.S. Forest Service, exhibit project manager.
The Grand Mesa Visitor Center is located at the junction of State Highway 65 and National Forest System Road #121 on the Grand Mesa National Forest. For more information on the Grand Mesa Visitor Center contact Ruben Estrada, Visitor Center Manager at (970) 242-8211 or Ruben.estrada@usda.gov.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
