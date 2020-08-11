After 11 years of serving the Cedaredge community as a peace officer, Officer Monty McDermith is leaving the Cedaredge Police Department to take a new position. His last day is Aug. 24.
Officer McDermith began with the department in 2009, and served as the department’s firearm instructor and was a mentor to the younger officers on the force. “Officer McDermith has been a steadfast and steady asset to the department in his 11 years here,” said Chief Joe Roberts. “He will be sorely missed. We wish him the best in his new endeavor.”
In light of COVID, the Town is unable to hold a traditional going away party for community members to thank Officer McDermith for his years of service to the community. Instead, the community is invited to send in or drop off a note or card of appreciation, either to the Police Department or to Town Hall. Cards should be dropped off by Friday, Aug. 21st.
