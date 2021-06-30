Due to scheduled repairs and upgrades, the One Mile and Sunshine campground water systems will be unavailable beginning June 29 for the remainder of the 2021 camping season. Alternate sites for water collection at One Mile campground are North Bank and Lodgepole campgrounds. These alternate sites have hand pump operations that are not equipped with hose connections for RV fill up. Be prepared and bring your own water collection container. The alternate site for water collection at Sunshine campground is Matterhorn campground. This alternate site has pressurized water suitable for RV fill up. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this closure.
Please also be aware, with record-breaking levels of visitation, there is more demand for developed campsites, resulting in a limited number of available sites each weekend. Please do your part and know before you go.
· Campers who want to camp in non-reservable developed sites should plan-ahead and arrive early for their best chance at obtaining a site. Always have a backup plan—Have several camping options to choose from in case the first option is full.
· Pack It In and Pack It Out—Garbage facilities are limited. Do not pile trash next to trash bins, leave it in your campsite or burn it in your fire pit. Campground trash receptacles are intended for campground guests, only. Please take your garbage home with you for disposal, and always adhere to Leave No Trace Principles.
· Be respectful—Don’t crowd your neighbors, drive slow in campgrounds, pick up after your pet, follow quiet hours and don’t walk through other campsites.
· Do not leave your campfire unattended or abandoned. Make sure to use the drown, stir and feel method. Ensure your campfire is DEADOUT!
· Please be safe out there this summer. #CareforColorado and #RecreateResponsibly
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us, or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
