The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in partnership with Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) announce the popular Palisade Plunge Trail will open late May. The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile mountain bike trail from the top of the Grand Mesa to the Town of Palisade.
Once opened for the spring, trail users should use the Forest Service’s Wild Rose recreation site for parking until trail access opens from the top of the Grand Mesa later this summer. The Wild Rose site can only be accessed from the bottom of Lands End Road at US Hwy 50. The gate past Wild Rose will remain locked until snow melt and road conditions on top of the Grand Mesa allow the road to reopen. Please do not block the road. Crews will continue to monitor the conditions and will open the trail as soon as conditions allow. The trail will be accessible starting May 1 for up and back travel from Palisade to the snow line.
“A significant investment of energy and capital went into making the Palisade Plunge an asset that Western Colorado can be proud of, said Bill Edwards, Grand Valley Ranger District. “To protect this investment, the upper elevations of the Palisade Plunge will be opened for public use when the snow is melted, and the trail surface is dry. Most years this will occur around Memorial Day weekend, recognizing the actual opening date will adjust based on ground conditions each spring. We look forward to opening the trail for users to enjoy all summer long.”
“The BLM, U.S. Forest Service and COPMOBA work closely to monitor trail conditions for public safety and resource protection, stated BLM Grand Junction Field Manager Greg Wolfgang. “With the current snow levels still on the upper portion of the trail we expect trail conditions to be ideal by late May.”
For up-to-date information on the Palisade Plunge and a list of shuttle providers, visit www.Palisadeplunge.com
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the GMUG visit the forest website, GMUG Fire Info page or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
