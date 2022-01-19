The Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club was formed in the winter of 1960-61 by a small group of Siberian Husky and Samoyed owners who wanted to emphasize the working aspect of their breeds.
Led by Jack Liebe, Anne Schaefer and Marion Burns they organized one race at the Winter Park cross country ski area that season. It was a small race, 3 teams and 5 skijorers. Jack Liebe had run a trap line in Alaska and had the only sled so the race was run one team at a time. It was no surprise that Jack won that first race. Anne Schaefer was the only one who knew much about XC skiing and she won the skijor event.
It was a small start for our club, but the following year they were invited to have two races at the Breckenridge ski area to help them kick off the opening of Peak 8, plus a race in Frisco and one in Winter Park.
