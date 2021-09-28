Delta County Health Department Confirms Several Additional West Nile Virus Cases
The Delta County Department of Health is reporting five (5) additional human cases of West Nile virus (WNV), along with two new positive mosquito pools.
To date, there have been 15 WNV cases reported in Delta County in 2021; 6 males and 9 females ranging in age from 41 to 80. Cases have been reported to reside in the Delta, North Fork, and Surface Creek regions.
As of September 24, there have been six (6) positive mosquito “pools” identified in the north Delta region of the county. A mosquito pool is a sample of up to 60 mosquitos, from a trap in the Delta County Mosquito Control District that has been submitted to the state laboratory for testing. Mosquito pools are not currently collected from the Surface Creek area.
Delta County Health Department recently launched a West Nile virus Surveillance Dashboard which can be found at https://bit.ly/DeltaWNV.
As September is one of the months when most human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Delta County and in Colorado, the public is encouraged to take preventative measures against the virus, particularly when outdoors. The following West Nile Virus 4D prevention tips are encouraged:
- Drain standing water on property.
- Dusk and Dawn- avoid being outdoors at this time when mosquito activity is high.
- DEET, picaridin, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective ingredients in bug repellent.
- Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active and open windows tightly screened.
Health officials say most people bitten by a WNV infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness, however, some people may develop symptoms 3 to 15 days after being bit by an infected mosquito. About one in five infected persons will have mild illness with fever, and about one in 150 infected people will become severely ill. Physicians are urged to test patients for West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke in the summer months.
For more information visit: https://www.deltacounty.com/451/Animals-Insects or the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP): 1-877-462-2911. You can also visit the CDC West Nile Prevention Page: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/index.html
