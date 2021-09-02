We all took a year off last year, so It’s time to dust off those running shoes and get training for the 13th annual Applefest 5K run and 2.5K Fitness walk! It is set to kick off the Applefest Festivities Saturday October 2, 2021 in beautiful downtown Cedaredge. The race starts at 8:00 am. The run (or walk) is a scenic route starting at the Cedaredge Town Park and meandering past orchards, farmland and neighborhoods on paved roads. Don’t be fooled by the cheerful balloons at the starting gate! This can be a challenging run for seasoned 5Kers and a worthwhile walk for fitness walkers.
Registration before race day is a bargain is $25 for one person or $60 for a family of 4 and includes a performance running shirt. Kids 12 and under register for $10. Race day fee is $30 but there is no guarantee for performance shirts. Early check in is Friday, October 4, from 5pm to 6pm or 6:30 am Saturday morning. For more information or to register, see the website at www.applefest5k.com or call 209-1083. Medallions will be presented to the first three places of Youth, Adult, and Senior divisions. Door prizes will be awarded, as well. The proceeds benefit Cedaredge Youth. This is the perfect way to be a part of the annual Cedaredge Applefest. After the run, stick around for a full day of incredible Applefest shopping and Applefest eating opportunities! For sponsorship packages call 209-1083
