Its that time of year – the mosquitos are back, and the situation is exacerbated by spring rains creating breeding grounds of standing water. You can control this onslaught by eliminating any unnecessary standing water on your property and treating any ornamental standing water such as fishponds with larvicide. Homeowners can use mosquito dunks or bits that contain larvicide and can be applied by hand to small and large bodies of water in the yard and community. Mosquito dunks are available from most hardware stores and last between 14-30 days when following manufacturers instructions. Other than larvicide application, what should you do?
· Drain: Empty out water containers at least once per week
· Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing at Dawn & Dusk
· Defend: Properly apply an approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR 3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus
Larvicide is a type of insecticide used to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors around your home. They work by inhibiting their development before they can grow into adults. When used according to product label instructions, larvicides do not harm people, pets, or the environment.
West Nile Virus is carried in the bird populations in Delta County (specifically ‘corvids’) and then passed to female mosquitos when they go out in the early mornings and at dusk when they go out to feed. The virus is then passed onto human and animal populations to continue the cycle. In 2021, the West Nile Virus circulated in Delta County, and throughout Colorado bird and mosquito populations causing: 175 human cases (101 were neuroinvasive), 11 deaths, and 112 hospitalized cases.
The Town of Cedaredge has a mosquito control ordinance that requires that standing water be treated by homeowners with larvicide. Enforcement of this ordinance is complaint driven so if you are aware of standing water that is not being treated, please report this violation to the police department code compliance officer.
In past years, the Town has contracted with a professional and licensed pest control company to spray for adult mosquitoes once a month in July, August, and September. However, according to the Delta County Health Department, treatment of adult mosquitos through spraying is temporary and does little to interfere with the long-term threat.Adulticide is recommended only when the threat of West Nile Virus has been detected through a surveillance program as it is known to kill beneficial pollinating insects such a bees and butterflies. Moreover, the insecticide used is permethrin which has known negative health effects to sensitive human and animal populations in high doses. According to research from Oregon State University , symptoms of exposure to high levels may vary person-to-person (to include headache, nausea or vomiting), and animals have had severe reactions in some cases.
Given the uncertainty of the effectiveness of spraying for mosquitos and the potential side effects of exposure to the spray, the Town Council has decided not to continue the spraying program this year and to focus on larviciding instead. In addition, the Town Council has formed a committee to explore forming a mosquito control district to more effectively control mosquitos in our area. This special district will be patterned after the neighboring North Fork Mosquito Abatement District and the Delta
County Mosquito Control District. More information about these special districts can be found at http://nfmad.org/ and https://deltacountymosquitocontroldistrictno1.colorado.gov/
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.