The Cedaredge Board of Trustees has accepted the resignations of Mayor Raymond Hanson and Interim Town Administrator David C. Stahl. While it is clear that miscommunication played a role in prompting these resignations, both Mayor Hanson and Mr. Stahl are acting in their best interests, as well as the Town’s best interest.
We appreciate the contributions both Mayor Hanson and Mr. Stahl have made to the community and wish them well. While these circumstances are unfortunate, the remaining members of the Board and staff are focused on moving forward.
Town Clerk and Economic Development Coordinator Kami Collins has been appointed as the Interim Town Administrator until a permanent administrator can be seated. The Board will contract with an executive search firm to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent candidate. Mayor Pro Tem Patti Michael is acting in the capacity of Mayor until the Board’s Dec. 9 meeting, when the Board will appoint a Mayor from amongst themselves to serve until the next election in April 2022.
