The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District in cooperation with Central Federal Lands announce the Trickle Park Road, National Forest System Road (NFSR) #121 evaluation project. This project consists of evaluating a section of NFSR #121–Trickle Park Road for proposed improvements on the first 2.5 miles of road beginning at the Grand Mesa Visitor’s Center. As a part of the evaluation, a geotechnical firm will take random core samples within the existing roadway.
Visitors can expect 15 – 30 minute traffic delays Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Friday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas. Please exercise extreme caution and watch for pedestrians.
For additional information, project updates, alternate routes or questions please contact Chris Phelps at Christopher.Phelps@USDA.gov or the Grand Valley Ranger District at (970) 242-8211.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook)
