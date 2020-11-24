Troy Ann Gray

The Town of Cedaredge and the Cedaredge Police Department celebrated the retirement of Troy Ann Gray last week. Troy served the Cedaredge community for an amazing 22 years, first in administration as deputy town clerk, and then, for the remainder of her career, as the administrative assistant for the Police Department, where she earned the nickname "Mama Troy." “Troy’s retirement will leave a hole in both the police department and in the community,” said Mayor Raymond Hanson. “She was tough but fair, a good listener and empathetic. She will be sorely missed by the staff and the community.” All staff and Board members wish Troy the best in her well-deserved retirement!