Declining water levels at Vega State Park have prompted Park managers to close the Island boat ramp Sunday, September 25.
“We are hopeful the ramp will be usable until 4 p.m. Sunday,” said Vega State Park Manager James Masek. “However, if necessary, it may close sooner. We are grateful we were able to keep the ramps open two months longer than last year, and had hoped to keep the ramps running through October. Unfortunately, water level conditions have made that impossible this year.”
Hand launched vessels will still be allowed until October 31, when the lake closes to all boating for the season. Boaters are encouraged to call the park’s visitor center before heading to the park for current conditions.
Vega State Park is a year-round park located in western Colorado on the slopes of the Grand Mesa. The lake is operated as an irrigation reservoir and the land around the lake is managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to provide recreational opportunities in the area. Through August of this year, Vega has had more than 197,000 visitors.
