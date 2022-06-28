The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce the Ward Lake and Cobbett Campgrounds project. The project consists of replacing aging water distribution pipes serving the Ward Lake and Cobbett Campgrounds and replacing outdated water hydrants within Cobbett Campground. Construction will begin June 26 and is expected to continue through July 26.
National Forest System Road #121—Trickle Park Road will experience closures June 27-28. Visitors can expect up to 45 minute traffic delays from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas. Please exercise extreme caution as heavy equipment will be entering and exiting the roadway.
For additional information, project updates or questions please contact Seth Ehret at (970) 874-6644 or seth.ehret@usda.gov.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
