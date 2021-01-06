David L. Reed
March 23, 1962 ~ December 26, 2020
David Leslie Reed passed away December 26, 2020 at his residence on Rogers Mesa.
David was born March 23, 1962 to Clarence and Betty Reed in Delta, Colorado. He was the youngest of four children. The family moved to Kalispell, Montana in 1972, where he graduated from Flathead High School in 1980.
David loved Montana and remained there after high school. He had great enthusiasm of the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He built several businesses for himself from the ground up, having an exceptional talent as an entrepreneur. He thoroughly enjoyed working with his hands and had great aptitude with wood, crafting and designing many beautiful items throughout his life. David had been dividing his time between Colorado and Montana for 18 years in order to be nearer to his daughter.
David’s latest business venture was creating an aviary, honey business partnership with Robin Kauffman, called JJ Bee in Colorado, where he had taken on the task of teaching himself as he went along, and making many new friendships. Again, showing his flexibility with learning new things and building a business from the ground up.
David leaves behind his beloved daughter Makaylie A. Reed of Hotchkiss, CO; brother Kenneth Reed, UT/AZ; Karen (Frank) Miller, WA; and father, Clarence A. Reed, AZ, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was proceeded in death by his mother, Betty Joan (Redden) Reed and brother Eddie Reed.
Memorial services to be announced at a later date.
Rest in Peace, David. We will all miss your laugh, your talented work, and your great sense of humor.
